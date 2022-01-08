New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Saturday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. While BJP-ruled UP will go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14. Manipur, on the other hand, will cast its ballot in two phases on Feb 27 and March 3. While announcing the dates of the polls, the CEC Chandra informed that no physical rally of political parties or probably candidates will be allowed till January 15.Also Read - Uttarakhand Election 2022 Dates, Voting Time, Results, Full Schedule: All you need to know

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly," the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner also said that no roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January and the situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions will be issued later.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Reducing physical contact, emphasis on virtual rallies

EC announces campaign curfew after 8pm

No victory procession

Maximum 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning

CEC said the guidelines will be reviewed after January 15 after analysing the Covid situation.

Polling to begin on Feb 10, counting on March 10

