New Delhi: Incidents of clashes among workers of different parties were reported during the polling in Haryana and Maharashtra on Monday. In one incident, a clash broke out between the Congress and BJP workers at a polling booth in Kaithal, Haryana, earlier today. An elderly person sustained injuries in the incident.

“A scuffle broke out among the workers. Police had to use a little force to control the situation and disperse the crowd,” Kaithal SP Virendra Vij told ANI.

Haryana: A clash broke out between Congress & BJP workers at a polling booth in Kaithal earlier today. A man was injured in the clash. Kaithal SP, Virendra Vij says "A scuffle broke out among the workers. Police had to use a little force to control the situation & disperse crowd" pic.twitter.com/GqlLNfy2DK — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

While the polling was still going on, the incident took place when a Congress leader reached the polling booth at an ITI college to which BJP workers objected and a clash broke out then.

Kaithal District Commissioner Priyanka Soni told ANI that the polling was not affected because of the incident. “There was some disturbance but it had no effect on polling which went on peacefully. All the polling agents are satisfied. The atmosphere was charged since morning,” Soni said.

As per the EC statement, the polling in Haryana witnessed a voter turnout of 65 per cent in assembly polls till 6 PM.

In another incident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, a clash broke out between workers of AIMIM and NCP earlier in the day.

To bring the situation under control, police resorted to baton-charge the crowd. The clash broke out after the polling was concluded in the booth. “After voting concluded, a clash erupted between workers of two parties. The situation is under control,” a police official told ANI.

“I had gone there to talk to my party workers when they were attacked (by NCP workers). We told police that it should inspect the CCTV footage and take action,” AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel was quoted as saying by ANI.

Maharashtra registered a near-identical turnout from the last Assembly elections when 63.38% voters turned up to cast their vote.