New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked-off his ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ in Panchkula, as the state prepares to go to polls later this year.

Khattar, the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, also visited a gurudwara before launching his yatra, where he met people and offered his prayers.

Panchkula is the first stop of the Chief Minister’s statewide tour, which will see him cover all 90 constituencies of the state. While the first 89 constituencies will be covered in 15 days, Khattar will visit the last constituency, Rohtak, on September 8 after taking a short break to complete some administrative work.

Rohtak, incidentally, is considered as a bastion of Khattar’s predecessor and former two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Rohtak rally on the closing date of the yatra, the dates of which were finalised after a group of state leaders met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Khattar, who is seeking re-election, became Chief Minister after the saffron party won 47 out of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. The ruling Congress, meanwhile, was reduced to just 15 seats.

As a Chief Minister, he has frequently been slammed for poor law and order in the state. Haryana has witnessed several riots under his watch, like the violence in 2014 at the ashram of self-styled godman Rampal, the 2016 Jat agitation and violence in August 2017 after conviction of another godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in a sexual assault case.

Haryana is among three BJP-ruled states which are scheduled to go to polls later this year, the other two being Maharashtra and Jharkhand.