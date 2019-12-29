Patna: After Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was sworn-in as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate him for his feat and extend warm wishes to the new CM.

The Prime Minister also assured all possible help from the Centre towards the growth of Jharkhand.

“Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMMJi on taking oath as Jharkhand CM. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand’s growth,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji on taking oath as Jharkhand CM. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Prior to that, Hemant Soren, took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand amid opposition show of strength, in Ranchi.

Many top politicians took time out to attend Soren’s swearing-in. Some of them include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel. RJD leader Tejashwi was seen exchanging pleasantries with Rahul Gandhi. From AAP, Sanjay Singh was present. CPI’s Atul Kumar Anjan, D Raja, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury graced the occasion.

JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. The three-party alliance bagged 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.