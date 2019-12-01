New Delhi: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister after a dramatic 80-hour second stint in office, on Sunday ‘assured’ that he will make a comeback, amid taunts by leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi over his pre-election remark of ‘Mein Punah Yein’ (I will return).

His response came on a day he was elected as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, with the Congress’ Nana Patole being elected unopposed as the Speaker.

“I did say I will come back, but I forgot to give you the time table. But I can assure you that it will happen, you need to wait for some time,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying, after his election as the LoP, by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“I not only announced several projects in the last five years, I also started work on them. Who knows I might come back to inaugurate them,” he added.

The new Maharashtra government, led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, has already announced a stay on the controversial Metro car shed project at Aarey in Mumbai.

“As the single-largest party with 105 seats in the Assembly, we got the people’s mandate. Our strike rate was 70%, but those who got around 40% marks formed the government. Political arithmetic prevailed over merit,” PTI quoted Fadnavis as further saying in the Assembly.

In the October 21 Assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, who contested the polls in a pre-poll alliance, won a clear mandate with 161 seats in the 288-member Assembly. However, they fell out over Sena’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years of the five-year term, prompting it to enter negotiations with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

After a lot of dramatic developments over the next month, particularly since November 23, the new Maharashtra government was finally sworn-in, in a grand ceremony on Thursday.