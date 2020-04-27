New Delhi: At least three militants were gunned down in an encounter that broke out early morning on Monday between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - 4 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

The body of one terrorist has been recovered and a search operation in currently underway.

The firing started following a patrol party of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police at Lower Munda in Qazigund area near Asthal village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

More details awaited