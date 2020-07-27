Rajasthan Crisis: Protesting over the ongoing political instability in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with other leaders staged demonstration outside the Raj Bhawans in the country to highlight the gravity of the issue and said he is astonished by the attitude of the Governor of Rajasthan. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Calls Off Monday Protest Outside Raj Bhawan, Digvijaya Urges Guv to Hold Assembly Session | Key Points

He said this as Congress leaders staged a protest in the national capital over the Rajasthan political crisis. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Latest Update: CM Gehlot's Fresh Proposal to Governor, Pitches For Assembly Session From July 31

“We’re astonished and anguished by the attitude of the Governor of Rajasthan. We’re therefore protesting today before all Raj Bhawans in the country to highlight the gravity of the issue and draw people’s attention to violations of the Constitution in the state. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: 'A Cup of Tea at 10 Janpath Can Sort Out Differences Between Gehlot And Pilot', Says Senior Congress Leader

He said that the Governor is only a formal instrument to sign and issue summons to the MLAs. “If a Chief Minister who is accused of not enjoying a majority wants to prove his majority, is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove his majority,” he added.

The Governor is only a formal instrument to sign & issue summons to the MLAs. If a Chief Minister who is accused of not enjoying a majority wants to prove his majority, is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove his majority: Congress leader P Chidambaram (1/2) pic.twitter.com/R5TWJh6boF — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

However, he expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly.

The former Union minister alleged that BJP-appointed governors have violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution and have in the process “gravely impaired” parliamentary democracy, its conventions and traditions.

“I sincerely hope that the President will take note of what is happening – the erosion of parliamentary democracy, the erosion of the Constitution, the violation of the Constitution and do what is right in the circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place.