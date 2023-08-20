Home

At 14,270 Ft In Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Father Rajiv Gandhi; Sonia And Priyanka Visit Veer Bhumi | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to his father and former PM, Rajiv Gandhi, from the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

New Delhi: Rich tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached ‘Veer Bhumi’ in Delhi to pay tribute to her deceased husband and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The grand old party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also visited ‘Veer Bhumi’ and paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary. Several Congress leaders and workers, including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, also remembered the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi.

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at ‘Veer Bhumi’ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kajhf62T3Y — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, at Veer Bhumi pic.twitter.com/1NKCAyeDqn — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OMXWIXR3m2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to his father and former PM, Rajiv Gandhi, from the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Rahul embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso on Saturday. A prayer meeting has also been organised at the banks of Pangong Lake to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

Gandhi also highlighted the problems of the people of Ladakh by stating that they want representation, and there is an issue of unemployment.

#WATCH | “There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment…people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi reached Leh on Thursday to commence his initial two-day visit to the Union Territory. Subsequently, he chose to extend his tour until August 25. This marks his inaugural trip to Ladakh since the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) on August 5, 2019.

After the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, Rajiv Gandhi assumed leadership of the Congress. He took office in October 1984 and became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40. Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the 7th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20, 1944.

