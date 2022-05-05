New Delhi: Indian government has strongly objected to the World Health Organisation (WHO) claims of 4.7 million Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, terming the mortality estimates ‘unreal’. The Centre said that the health agency has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing the country’s concerns. In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said, “India has consistently questioned WHO’s own admission that data in respect of seventeen Indian states was obtained from some websites and media reports and was used in their mathematical model.”Also Read - Beijing Tightens COVID Restrictions; Schools And Restaurants Shut, People Urged to Work From Home

“This reflects a statistically unsound and scientifically questionable methodology of data collection for making excess mortality projections in case of India. Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modeling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” the ministry added.

What WHO Had Said?

The WHO said that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million). The data released by the WHO is 10 times the official figures and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. For the unversed, India has recorded roughly 520,000 fatalities due to Covid in the same period. “These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better outcomes.” Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years.

What Indian Govt Had Claimed?

Earlier this year, the government, citing WHO data had claimed that India has one of the ‘lowest’ 374 COVID-19 deaths per million population, compared to similarly affected countries like the USA, Brazil, Russia and Mexico.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that at times, certain reports have speculated excess deaths, that is, higher than the official number of COVID-19 fatalities reported by India. “These reports have mostly relied on unvalidated methodologies, or data sources used to derive ‘estimates’ are not reliable. In most of these studies, the results have been obtained using mathematical modelling techniques from a limited sample of small sub-population subgroups which is extrapolated to the entire country,” she had said.