New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to be present in the House, urging them to raise important issues. This came ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is set to commence on Monday.

Notably, a BJP parliamentary party executive meeting was called Sunday with the Prime Minister asking the BJP lawmakers to ensure good attendance in the house during Parliament’s winter session.

During the meeting, PM Modi also urged the lawmakers to help the Centre’s schemes reach people.

Meanwhile, an NDA meeting also took place on Sunday. Stressing on the political crisis in Maharashtra, PM Modi emphasised on the need for the NDA allies to work together and not let “small differences unsettle them”.

“Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let’s respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us,” News18 reported PM Modi as saying.

Earlier today, an all-party meeting was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Narendra Modi also attended the all-party meeting. Following which, he tweeted, “Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development-oriented issues would be discussed.”

Parliament’s Winter Session

A total of 35 key ordinances, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (which aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries) will be on the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s agenda during Parliament session that starts Monday.

The nearly month-long session is expected to fiery as the Opposition (at an all-party meeting) has asserted that it will seek answers from the government on issues such as slowdown in the economy, farmer distress, unemployment and situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scrapped in August.

The session will conclude on December 13.