New Delhi: Days after its election debacle in five states, the Congress' top decision-making body on Sunday unanimously reposed its faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting and decided that party she will continue as interim chief till the organisational polls are held. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) also authorised Sonia Gandhi to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes and urged her to effect immediate corrective measures to meet the political challenges.

During the nearly five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee, party chief Sonia Gandhi said she was ready to make "any and every sacrifice" that the party workers and the CWC wish and offered to "step back" from her role, after which the CWC reposed full faith in her, PTI reported quoting some party leaders who participated in the deliberations.

The CWC called Sunday evening in the wake of the party's electoral rout just-concluded Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, and growing demand, especially from the change seekers for faster organisational polls and revamp.

Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party again as interim president, had also offered to quit in August 2020 after strong criticism by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

Discussion On Poll Debacle

A statement adopted by the CWC said the recent assembly election results of five states are a “cause of serious concern” for the party.

The Congress, however, accepted that due to shortcomings in its strategy, it could not effectively “expose the misrule” of BJP state governments in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — and overcome the anti-incumbency in Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership.

“Congress party represents the hopes of millions of Indians against political authoritarianism prevailing in the country today and the party is fully conscious of its immense responsibility,” the CWC said.

While accepting the electoral verdict of the latest round of assembly elections, the Congress party assures its workers and the people of India that it will continue to remain a vigilant and vibrant opposition, the statement said.

The Congress will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the election going states in 2022 and 2023 as well as in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, it said.

The CWC also “unanimously” reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and urged the Congress president to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes to take on the political challenges.

The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, could not wrest Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from the BJP and the party’s tally in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh fell to its lowest. While Sonia Gandhi has not been actively campaigning for some time, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had been the star campaigner for the Congress in the polls, with the brother-sister duo also playing a major role in key decisions of the party.

Despite a high-pitched campaign led by Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress could manage to win only two of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh with the vote share plummeting to a meagre 2.33 per cent and most of its candidates losing security deposits.

Congress Says Workers Want Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said every Congress worker wants Rahul Gandhi to lead the party, but as the process of the organisational polls is underway, the next president will be decided through that process.

Demand For Internal Party Polls

Amid calls for large-scale reforms to revive the party’s dwindling electoral fortunes, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, at a press conference after the CWC meeting, said the party president will immediately take up corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen the organisation.

Congress Calls Another Chintan Shivir

The Congress will hold a ‘Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session)’ after the Budget Session of Parliament and the CWC will meet again before that, Venugopal said. The session is scheduled to end on April 8. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested that the ‘Chintan Shivir be held in his state.

Who Attended The Meeting?

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and P Chidambaram were among those who attended the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting. Senior party leader A K Antony was also not present as he has contracted COVID-19.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were the only three from the Group of 23 leaders who participated in the meeting of the CWC, which has a large number of Gandhi family loyalists. The G-23 leaders have been critical of the current leadership and pressing for an organisational overhaul.

(With Agency Inputs)