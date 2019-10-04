New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who has been a vocal supporter of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise and has called for its implementation in Delhi, on Thursday triggered a row when he made a mention of it in a ‘Ramlila’, in which he is playing a part.

The North East Delhi MP, who is a former Bhojpuri actor, used the word ‘illegal infiltrator’ and in another dialogue, used the word ‘aatanki’ (terrorist). He was playing Lord Parshurama in the play.

Afterwards, speaking to reporters, he defended his dialogues saying that he had ‘improvised’ with permission from the play’s director. He further said that while those who are citizens of India cannot be evicted, those who are illegal shall be identified and deported.

This latest controversy comes just days after the Delhi BJP chief found himself involved in a war of words over the NRC with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In August, 1.9 million people were left off the final NRC list in Assam. However, the list also left off 1.2 million Hindus, leaving many leaders of the state’s ruling BJP, which has said that it will challenge the exercise in the Supreme Court, upset.

Despite this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to implement NRC, even in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to implement it. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana, too, have spoken out in favour of carrying out the exercise in their respective states.