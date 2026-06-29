At least 3 workers killed after wall of building under construction collapses in Jaipur; several trapped in debris

Rescue and relief operations are proceeding rapidly; teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also arrived. Collector Sandesh Nayak has confirmed the deaths of three workers.

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(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: A ​​wall of a building under construction collapsed in the Amer area of ​​Jaipur. Three workers have died in the incident, and several others are feared trapped beneath the debris. Rescue teams have arrived at the site and initiated operations, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

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Upon receiving news of the incident, the local administration, police, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Rescue and relief operations are proceeding rapidly; teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also arrived. Collector Sandesh Nayak has confirmed the deaths of three workers.

Excavation Work For A Drain Was Underway

Eyewitnesses reported that excavation work for a drain was in progress near Tala Mod in Jaipur. During this process, excessive digging caused the wall of the adjacent building—which was under construction—to collapse. At least five workers reportedly died in the incident; however, Collector Sandesh Nayak has confirmed three fatalities.

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Eyewitnesses also stated that more than 12 people, including workers, are feared trapped in the debris following the wall collapse.