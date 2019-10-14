7 dead and 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad, Mau. Several feared trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cFr7Q0pEr4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2019

According to the state’s Home Department sources, the impact of the blast was so strong that the two-storey house in Walidpur village where it took place was blown to smithereens, IANS reported. People in the area are reported to have heard a loud explosion. Flames erupted from the damaged building soon after.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered concerned officials to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased people.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined. More details are awaited.