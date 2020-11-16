New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad water stream near Pullghrat area of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district at around 3 am on Monday. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Ten Killed, 20 Injured as Van Overturns in Shivpuri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the road accident and tweeted in Hindi, "Extremely pained after hearing the news of a road accident in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The government is involved in relief and rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured well soon."

More details awaited