Gandhinagar: At least 70 people died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said. The bridge, which reopened four days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm, officials said.

There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, they said.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Here are top updates

At least 70 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said.

The bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it

People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed.

“I had come to the river bank along with friends after my office hours when we heard the sound of the bridge snapping. We rushed there and jumped into the water to save people,” an eyewitness said.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

“Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” CM Patel said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to Patel and officials.

PM Modi sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, the PMO said, adding the PM has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief over the bridge collapse and prayed for the safe rescue of others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply saddened by the bridge collapse and appealed to party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in rescue work.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said the news of the bridge collapse accident was very saddening, and appealed to all Congress workers to extend all possible help to the injured. CPI leader Binoy Viswam hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.