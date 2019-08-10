New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit back at outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the latter slammed him for his alleged ‘Kashmiri brides’ remark. Accusing Gandhi of ‘manufacturing statements’, Khattar posted the video of his speech along with subtitles in Hindi to explain the context in which he was speaking.

“Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, at least at your level, you shouldn’t react on distorted news. I’m attaching the video of what I actually said, and in what context – this will give you clarity of mind,” Khattar said on Twitter. (Also Read: Fact Check: Haryana CM Never Said ‘We Can Now Bring Kashmiri Bride’, Here’s What he Actually Stated)

Dear @RahulGandhi ji, at least at your level, you shouldn’t react on distorted news. I’m attaching the video of what I actually said, and In what context – this will give you clarity of mind. https://t.co/TCjhV0cuiO pic.twitter.com/GfD3SWlETI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 10, 2019

He added,”Weak, insecure and pathetic are adjectives people use for the President of the Congress Party. Manufacturing statements & subsequently destroying their own party does not work in the long term.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, had said, “Haryana CM, Khattar’s comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men.”

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said Manohar Lal Khattar’s brides-from-Kashmir remark depicts the mindset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am not against the marriage of Kashmiri girls in other states, but the manner in which Haryana CM has said is not right. Such a thing can be said by someone who does not have a daughter. A leader to say like this means the BJP has a bad mindset about girls, as they are not a commodity that you can take them away,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

“If the prime minister works with a good mind, he should dismiss the chief minister immediately. BJP leaders keep giving controversial statements but if a chief minister gives such a statement, he should not be in the chair even for a moment. He should be removed immediately,” Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev had also rebuked Manohar Lal Khattar for his comments and said an FIR should be registered against him.

“An FIR should be filed against him for making such a remark on a sensitive issue like this and the NCW should initiate action against him,” Dev said.

“Khattar should step down. The statement depicts that he is mentally sick. It is a complete debauchery. A chief minister has made derogatory statements about the women of Kashmir,” Dev said, adding that the entire world is watching the developments in Kashmir.

Besides, the grand old party had demanded immediate dismissal of Khattar and an FIR against him over the controversial remark.