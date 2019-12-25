New Delhi: On the 95th birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’, a scheme that aimed at improving groundwater management through community participation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a day ahead of Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, the Union Cabinet had approved Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL) with a budget of Rs 6000 crores. Of the total Rs 6,000 crore, Rs 3,000 will come from the World Bank and the rest will be given by the Centre.

Here is all you need to know about the scheme

The Atal Bhujal Yojana aims to improve groundwater management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven states — Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The government has claimed that scheme has been launched to help people living in rural areas as most of their water requirements are met through underwater resources.

PM Modi has asserted that mission will help in supplying water to every house hold by 2024.

(With agency inputs)