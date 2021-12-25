New Delhi: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not just an exceptional politician but he was also a good orator and a writer. He was the first non-Congress prime minister who was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times and twice to the Rajya Sabha.Also Read - AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Australia vs England Test, Team News For Today's Test Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 5 AM IST December 26 Sunday

Born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee had immense affection for his native language, Hindi, and became the first person to deliver a speech in the language at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1977, as India's external affairs minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth date December 25 was earlier declared as Good Governance Day by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said the former prime minister's "development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians".

“Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians,” PM Modi tweeted.

On his birth anniversary, let us look back at some iconic quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee: