New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial on Monday. The leaders paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at the ‘Atal Samadhi Sthal’ in the national capital.Also Read - In Pics: President Kovind, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also Read - Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary: Famous Poems Penned by Former Prime Minister

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vgZ36XPOns — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid his tributes to the late PM.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders also represent. pic.twitter.com/SRs0iaidDi — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India three times — briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.

We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/UQUm7K3eiC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021

(With ANI inputs)