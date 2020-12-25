December 25, marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Known for his great oratory skills, Vajpayee was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in the office. Apart from being a politician par excellence, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an exceptional poet as well. An inspiration to many new age poets, Vajpayee, in many of his interviews had said, “I might become an ex-prime minister one day. But I shall never become ex-poet,” he used to say. Also Read - Delhi Metro: PM Modi to Flag Off First Driverless Train Today | All You Need to Know

Vajpayee's oratory was stirring at one level and heart-warming at another because it was laced with poetic expressions. His poetry was his added strength.

Oratory, no doubt, was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's asset. But his real strength was his silence. He used silence more powerfully than his words. Words he used to score political points, and silence, to build political consensus. His silence or his efforts at consensus-building didn't make him weak.

Born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee had immense affection for his native language, Hindi, and became the first person to deliver a speech in the language at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1977, as India’s external affairs minister.

On his birth anniversary, we have listed some of Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s famous poems which will inspire generations to come:

Geet Naya Gata Hun: This poem is arguably one of the most iconic poems of the former prime minister. ‘Haar nahi manunga, rar nahi thanunga’ (rough translation: I will not give up) have become almost as famous as Vajpayee himself.

Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga: There are numerous obstacles in life, but these can be crossed if all of us come together.

Dudh Main Darar: The poem was penned by Vajpayee during the raging Khalistan insurgency in Punjab. The title literally translates to a ‘crack in the milk.’