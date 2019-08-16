





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and several of top BJP leaders will pay tribute to party’s tallest leader and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary on Friday. The leaders would visit ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial of the former prime minister, to pay their tributes, official sources said. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018, after a period of prolonged illness.

In memory of Vajpayee, a cultural programme has been organised in which ‘every member of BJP family’ would remember him, a party source said.

“For this, we will ask every leader, post holder and state unit to ensure tributes to be paid to Vajpayee Ji in every district. Leaders need to ensure that it must be done keeping in mind the stature of the leader to whom we will pay tribute,” stated a senior leader of the party who claimed that many BJP cadres have independently organised events to pay tribute to the leader.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, Manali will get a statue of the former PM, who used to consider the city his second home. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will lay the foundation stone of Vajpayee’s statue at Ram Bagh. A programme titled ‘Atal Smriti 2019’, honouring the BJP top brass, will also be held on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

