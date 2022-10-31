New Delhi: The capacity of the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad has reportedly been revised on Monday, a day after Morbi Bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarat collapsed that led to the death of 140 people.Also Read - PM Modi Gets Emotional As He Talks About Morbi Bridge Collapse | Watch
The kite-themed Atal Bridge, the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. The Atal Bridge connects the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront.
Morbi Bridge Collapse – Top Points
- Two employees of a firm involved in the renovation work of the Morbi bridge have been arrested.
- On Sunday evening, the cable bridge collapsed in which 141 visitors died, including 56 children, and 76 adults.
- The police on war footing has started an investigation into the complaint lodged against the repair/renovation agency, agency manager as well as the management.
- According to the sources from the police department, 22 teams have been formed and documents and other evidence from Ajanta Manufacturing Company’s office in connection with the cable bridge renovation contract and work have been collected.
- Even the Special Investigation Team has reached ground zero and has started the inquiry into the tragedy. Team’s technical experts will look into structural design, material quality and other aspects.
- Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse in which 141 people were killed. “My heart goes out to the Morbi bridge collapse victims. In my life I have rarely experienced such pain. I am at Ekta Nagar but my heart and mind are with the victims,” PM Modi said