Ahmadabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Bridge', the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge connecting the east and west sides of the riverfront, on August 27 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Even as people in the state look forward to crossing the first iconic foot over bridge across the Sabarmati River, the civic body which is awaiting its grand inauguration, has reportedly decided to levy entry fees if one wishes to step onto the bridge. The Kite-themed foot over bridge was completed a month ago has not yet been thrown open to the public as yet.

Serene, Majestic and a new destination for the Ahmedabad – “The Atal Bridge” is nothing short of a spectacular. And yes, it opens its door sooner than soonest to welcome you visit the Masterpiece.#AtalBridge@PMOIndia @CMOGuj @kiritjparmarbjp @HiteshBarotBJP @lochan_sehra pic.twitter.com/ee8ZIF4sXB — Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. (@SRFDCL) August 25, 2022

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ATAL FOOT OVER BRIDGE IN AHMEDABAD

Approved by Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) board in March, 2018, the foot over bridge connects the east and West side of Sabarmati Riverfront.

The bridge is mainly developed for walking and it also has seating arrangements for the people.

The kite themed bridge is constructed keeping the city’s kite festival in Centre. The vibrant colors of decoration and glasses also reflet the hues of kites and the celebration of Uttaray festival.

The aerial view of the bridge look like a giant fish. It is a tubular steel superstructure, design of which was selected after a competition.

The Bridge is 300 meter long, 10 to 14 meter wide.

According to reports around 2,100 metric ton metal is used in construction of the bridge

FACILITIES AVAILABLE AT ATAL FOOT OVER BRIDGE

Seating benches

LED lighting for dynamic colors

Greenery and scenic beauty

Art and Cultural gallery

Food outlets nearby

Parking for two and four wheelers

Cycling path

Boating

The unique design of the bridge along with being a treat to the eyes of people has technical strengths which make it an engineering marvel. The bridge will help enhance the Riverfront’s prominence in the city.