Home

News

India

‘Played Pivotal Role’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

‘Played Pivotal Role’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

'Played Pivotal Role': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership. Taking to X, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India’s progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors. “I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi,” he said.

Trending Now

I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation’s progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

The first-ever prime minister from the BJP, Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.

Vajpayee served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India. The first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999. The third term was a full tenure from 1999 to 2004.

President, Prime Minister pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Visuals of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi on the fifth death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/0hCCCiLsql — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

Several other leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, were also present at the memorial during the wreath-laying programme and prayer meeting organised to mark Vajpayee’s death anniversary.

The former Prime Minister’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya and son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya also paid floral tribute to him at the memorial.

Leaders of several NDA constituents, including Praful Patel, M. Thambidurai and Jitan Ram Manjhi, also reached ‘Sadaiv Atal’ and paid tribute to him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES