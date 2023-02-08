Home

‘Ate Leftover Food Thrown in Dustbin’: Minor Girl Forced to Work, Tortured by Gurugram Couple Rescued

The minor girl was rescued by a joint team of police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre.

Gurugram: A 14-year-old girl from Jharkhand’s Ranchi was rescued by the police on Tuesday and a Gurugram-based couple has been booked for allegedly torturing and assaulting the minor girl whom they had hired as domestic help.

The girl was rescued by a joint team of police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre. Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. During this period, both the husband and the wife used to beat her daily. She was also sexually harassed, the police said. The child used to eat leftover food thrown in the dustbin after not being given food.

According to the complaint filed by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi centre in-charge, the girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand) was hired through a placement agency. The girl has been admitted in a hospital in critical condition.

The couple from New Colony, who work in private companies, was allegedly torturing and sexually harassing the girl for months. Several injuries were found on her hands, feet and mouth, the police said.

The couple made her work and also beat her mercilessly daily. Along with not letting her sleep the whole night, they also didn’t give her any food. Her mouth was completely swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body, Malik alleged.

An FIR has been registered against the couple under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act at New Colony police station.

“We are verifying the facts and the couple will be arrested soon,” said New Colony police station SHO Dinkar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.