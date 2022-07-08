New Delhi: Nearly 2 months after celebrated IAS Officer Tina Dabi got married to Dr Pradeep Gawande in a close-knit ceremony in Jaipur, her ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan announced his engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi on social media. Taking to Instagram, Khan, an IAS officer shared hir pictures with Mehreen from their engagement ceremony. In the pictures, Dabi can be seen wearing a black tuxedo, while Mehreen was looking ravishing in ivory lehenga.Also Read - IAS Tina Dabi And Husband's 'Beach Vacation' In THIS Luxury Villa With Private Pool Goes Viral. See Pics

Mehreen Qazi-Athar Aamir Khan Engagement Pictures

Who is Mehreen Qazi — Doctor Engaged To IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan

Dr Mehreen Qazi is currently working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi

She is a popular face in Srinagar, active in both the medicine and fashion industry.

She has more than 248K followers on Instagram.

“Disciplined and confident Physician with UK License and Board Certification in Internal Medicine.’ Strong background working with minority and low-income populations. Experience in diagnosing the disease and providing the best medical help. Experts in surgery of trauma patients. Good experience in helping the general surgery. Expert in handling all outpatients & inpatients department”, her social media bio read.

This is not the first time, Athar Aamir has hit the headlines. The IAS officer had grabbed eyeballs in 2018 as well with her marriage to IAS officer Tina Dabi. However, their marriage was short lived as they parted their ways in 2021. For the unversed, both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.