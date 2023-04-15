Home

Gangster Atiq Ahmed Killed: Moment Atiq and His Brother Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead In Presence of Police | WATCH

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near a medical college on Saturday night.

The shocking incident was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In the video share by news agency ANI, at least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

Atiq Ahmad Shot Dead: Top Updates

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants They were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night. A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings. “We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men,” a police officer said. Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

