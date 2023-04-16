Home

Atiq Ahmed, Brother Shot Dead In Prayagraj | 10 Quick Facts To Sum Up Tonight’s Shocking Incident

In the most shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified persons in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and media persons.

Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified persons in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and media persons.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad’s son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

“Journalists were taking bytes of Atique Ahmed. Three people came disguised as journalists. Atique and Ashraf were killed. One journalist has been injured. A police constable was also injured. Once an investigation is done, further information will be given,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Atiq Ahmed, Brother Shot Dead in Prayagraj: 10 Quick Facts About the BIG STORY

Visuals from the incident show Atiq Ahmed and his brother walking while speaking to reporters when the gangster is shot on the head by unknown unidentified assailants. The next moment his brother was also shot dead. The shooting was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers. Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to Colvin Hospital. Both died on the spot. Atiq Ahmed, Samajwadi Party MP, was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. The incident took place on the day Atiq’s son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Even before Atiq could complete his answer, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at Atiq’s head and shot him. Meanwhile, the other two opened fire at the brother. After the brothers slumped to the ground, the assailants raised their hands and surrendered. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has called a high-level meeting at his official residence. As per the reports, CM Yogi has summoned DGP R.K. Vishwakarma, DGP (Law and Order), STF chief, and ACS (Home). “Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)” were Atiq Ahmed’s last words, when asked what did he have to say about not being taken to his son Asad’s funeral. The question was posed by news agency ANI. “Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…. (the thing is that Guddu Muslim…) were Ashraf’s last words.

