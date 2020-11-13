New Delhi: At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 10-12 others were injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A large number of Pakistan army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have been destroyed during the retaliation, said Indian Army sources. Also Read - Pakistan Violates Multiple Ceasefires Along LoC in J&K, 4 Security Personnel Among 7 Killed

The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed also includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, added the sources.