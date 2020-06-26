New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan‘ via video conferencing in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The scheme aims to provide employment to 1.25 crore migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Night Curfew Timings Revised in These Six Districts of UP | Read Details

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister also asked people to maintain 'Do gaj doori', till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19. "We all have to maintain 'Do gaj doori' and wear face masks till the time vaccine is not developed for coronavirus", said Modi during launch of 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan'.

The Prime Minister also lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying that UP is bigger than many countries of the world. Looking at the hard work done by Uttar Pradesh govt during COVID19 pandemic, we can say that it has managed to save 85,000 lives.