New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's third tranche of announcements on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, taking aim in particular at two of the measures-for beekeeping and vaccination of domestic animals.

In a series of tweets today, Chidambaram, a former Union Finance Minister himself, pointed out that the Rs 500 crore allocated for beekeeping and Rs 13,343 crore for vaccination of domestic animals, had already been announced as a part of the Expenditure Budget that the government presented in February, and for which allocation of funds has been confirmed.

The Congress veteran tweeted, "We will begin a series on research and dialogue today (the new R&D). Expenditure Budget 2020-21 has already provided for BEE KEEPING under National Horticulture Mission and allocated Rs 2400 crore."

He added that similarly, under Animal Disease Control Programme, the fight against FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE has already been launched with a 5-year outlay of Rs 13,343 crore and allocation of Rs 1,300 crore in 2020-21.

Calling on the Finance Minister to clarify on this, he further tweeted, “The FM may clarify whether the sums she announced yesterday (Rs 500 crore and Rs. 13,343 crore) are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money.”

Notably, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation Tuesday night, announced the economic package-called ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission’ (Self-reliant India), the Finance Minister, since Wednesday, has been addressing a press conference at 4 PM everyday, detailing various aspects covered under the package.

In her briefing on Friday-the third in the series-she focused on agriculture and allied activities.

Her fourth briefing is scheduled to take place at 4 PM today.