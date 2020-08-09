New Delhi: In a major push towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will introduce embargo on import of 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. Also Read - MoD Ready For Big Push to Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, Says Rajnath Singh | LIVE Updates