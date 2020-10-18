New Delhi: Amid growing atrocities against Dalits in the country, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party for suppressing voices of oppressed families. The Congress chief said instead of granting protection to India’s daughters, the BJP is for “siding with criminals”. Is this the new Raj Dharma, she roared. Also Read - Congress Calls For Nationwide Protest Against Hathras Incident, Farm Laws: Party Sources

Notably, Gandhi’s attacks comes in the backdrop of Hathras case in which a 19-year-old Dalit teen was allegedly gangraped by four men of “upper-caste” community. Also Read - Ballia Shooting: Main Accused Dhirendra Singh, Others Arrested in UP's Lucknow

“Now atrocities on Dalits have reached a new zenith. Instead of honouring law & granting protection to India’s daughters, BJP govt is siding with criminals. Voice of oppressed families being suppressed. Is this the new ‘Raj Dharma’?,” Sonia Gandhi said as she addressed a meeting of AICC general secretaries and state-incharges. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Why should I not respect PM Modi, Only he Called me When my Father Was Admitted to ICU', Says Chirag Paswan

Alleging that the country’s democracy is passing through its “most difficult phase”, Gandhi claimed there is a “designed attack” on the Constitution and democratic traditions.

“Our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times. There’s a designed attack on our Constitution. Our country is being ruled by Govt that is systematically bartering interests of citizens at altar of profiteering by handful of crony capitalists,” she added.

In the wake of the protests against the Centre’s contentious farm bills that were recently passed in Parliament, the Congress leader said that a “conspiracy” has been hatched to defeat the gains of the ‘green revolution’, slamming the government over the three “anti-agriculture black laws”.

“A conspiracy has been hatched to defeat the gains of the ‘green revolution’. Lives and livelihoods of crores of farm labourers, leasehold farmers, small and marginal farmers, toiling labourers and small shopkeepers are under attack. It is our solemn duty to join hands to defeat this sinister conspiracy,” Gandhi asserted.

She exhorted the general secretaries and state in-charges to take on these challenges and stand with the people, saying this is what defines the Congress organisation.

“I am confident that all of you would toil hard and stand up to the forces attacking India and its people. Let us join hands to defeat the anti-democracy and autocratic designs of the ruling BJP,” she said.