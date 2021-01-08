The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested an ex-serviceman Saurav Shukla for sending sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence agencies. While speaking to news agency ANI, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order said that Saurav Shukla- a resident of Hapur – has confessed to committing the crime. Also Read - Pakistan Court Sentences Zakiur-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15-Year Jail Term In Terror Funding Case

"Probe reveals that the information used to be exchanged through a woman intelligence operative in Pakistan. He used to receive monetary benefits in exchange. FIR has been registered against him. He was produced before court & sent to 7-day Police remand," the ADG Law & Order further informed.