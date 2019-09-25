New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday alleged that the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai happened through sea route.

The 26/11 attack dates back to November 26, 2008, when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan killed 166 people and injured over 300 as they attacked Mumbai.

During his visit to the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Our country is facing significant challenges from non-state and state-sponsored terrorism. Attack of 26/11 happened through sea route only. It is strong resolve of the government that we will not let such incidents to happen on our territory.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chennai: Our country is facing significant challenges from non-state&state sponsored terrorism.Attack of 26/11 happened through sea route only. It is strong resolve of the government that we will not let such incidents to happen on our territory. pic.twitter.com/rZQOTNfwOX — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Notably, Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the investiture ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday during his two-day visit to Chennai.

Singh is scheduled to commission the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varaha on Wednesday which is the last day of his visit, stated a senior Defence Ministry official.

The Varaha is an offshore patrol vehicle developed by a private agency in accordance with a contract signed with the Defence Ministry. The private firm is committed to build seven offshore patrol vehicles as part of this contract out of which the first two have already been delivered and commissioned.

(With agency inputs)