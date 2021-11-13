New Delhi: The Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on Assam Rifles in which a commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary were killed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.Also Read - Attackers Came From Myanmar Border, Operation Launched to Nab Culprits: Manipur CM on Ambush

Issuing a joint statement, the two groups said that the attack was 'to protect the people' and that they were revolting against the attempts to 'suppress the rights of land and the people'. The two groups further said that they are not going to sit silently till they get their rights and sovereignty.

Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his family, and others died in an ambush on Saturday morning.

It must be noted that the PLA was established by N Bisheshwar Singh on September 25, 1978, to “liberate” Manipur and demand “separation” from India. However, he later had split from United National Liberation Front (UNLF) to form this group.

The PLA seeks “cessation from India” and enjoins Naga revolutionaries to join in its fight for Independence.Apart from this, the PLA is also a member of the Manipur People’s Liberation Front.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and said the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

“The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

PM Modi took said the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families will never be forgotten. “I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The incident in Manipur is the first major attack on security forces since June 4, 2018 when an Army convoy was similarly targeted in Chandel district resulting in the death of 18 personnel and injury to others. The personnel of the Road Opening Patrol (ROP) of the 6 Dogra Regiment of the Army were felled.

On Saturday, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) burst on a hill road, shattering the tenuous peace in Manipur, before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a do-or-die firefight. Bullets rained in a torrent from hilltops covered in foliage as security personnel ducked for cover and fired from behind trees and boulders.