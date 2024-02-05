Home

Attack On Ram Mandir? Mumbai Police Gets Threat Call; Security Agencies And Its UP Counterparts Informed

Mumbai Police received a threat call from a person named Soham Pandey who alerted the former about plans of an 'attack on Ram Mandir'. Here's what happened next...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (PTI)

New Delhi: One of the most awaited events for 2024 was the Consecration Ceremony, i.e. the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024. The majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir opened for the public the very next day, on January 23. Despite the adverse weather conditions, bone-chilling cold in Uttar Pradesh, devotees have been thronging the religious place. The crowd is being managed wonderfully by the police and there is high security at the entry to ensure safety. Amid this smooth functioning at the temple, Mumbai Police received a threat call from a person named Soham Pandey who alerted them about plans of an ‘attack on the Ram Mandir’. What was this call about, who was the caller and what action has been taken by the Mumbai Police, read to know details…

Attack On Ram Mandir?

As mentioned earlier, a threat call was received by Mumbai Police, alerting them about a possible ‘attack on Ram Mandir’. The caller, who identified himself as Soham Pandey called up Mumbai Police to tell them that one of his friends, Nandkishore Singh who is a Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, was travelling to Mumbai from Agra by train and he overheard someone talking about planning an attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Mumbai Police Acts On Threat Call

Soham Pandey, the caller told the Mumbai Police that his friend Nandkishore Pandey overheard Qureshi, a resident of Adpatpur, Agra saying he had plans to attack the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The caller has also shared the mobile numbers of both Qureshi and Nandkishore Singh for proper investigation. In an Indian Express report, police officials have said that acting on this call, the Mumbai Police followed protocols and according to SOP, informed the concerned security agencies and their counterparts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Further details in this case are awaited.

