Attari Constituency, Punjab: Situated 25 km west of the Sikh holy city of Amritsar, Attari has always been one of key constituencies of the Indian National Congress. In 2017, Tarsem Singh D.C. of INC won the seat by defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 10202 votes. With the term of the current assembly elected in 2017 getting over in March., Attari along with 116-other constituencies will cast its ballots on February 20. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the results will be announced on March 10.

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

According to Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the state of Punjab is heading for a hung Assembly. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.

Also Read - Spotlight On Punjab's Majitha Constituency As Bikram Majithia Stands Against Lalli Majithia, Jagga Majithia

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Attari

Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD)

ADC Jaswinder Singh (AAP)