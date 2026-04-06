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Indias Unique Railway Station: Did you know passengers need to carry a passport and visa for entry? Violations can lead to...

India’s Unique Railway Station: Did you know passengers need to carry a passport and visa for entry? Violations can lead to…

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station is the only station in India where a passport and visa are required for entry. This station lies very close to the India–Pakistan border and is connected to Lahore

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station

New Delhi: In India, the railways are considered the lifeline of the nation, carrying millions of passengers every day. It is important to note that there are around 8500 railway stations across the country where passengers can usually travel easily with a valid ticket. But did you know that there is a railway station in India where the passengers need to produce a passport and visa to enter, and reaching this station without these documents can land you in legal trouble?

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station:

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station is located in Amritsar

Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station is the only station in India where a passport and visa are required for entry.

This station lies very close to the India–Pakistan border and is connected to Lahore.

Passengers arriving here must show a valid visa for Pakistan to proceed further.

If a person reaches this station without a passport or visa, strict legal action can be taken against them.

Under the Foreigners Act, such individuals may be detained, and obtaining bail is not easy.

This is why the station is considered one of the most sensitive railway stations in the country.

The station offers good facilities.

There is a food court known for its delicious offerings, which many visitors remember for a long time.

A large LED screen has been installed at the station, where patriotic songs are played, creating a unique atmosphere.

Tight security and strict arrangements

It is important to note that security at Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station is extremely strict. Every passenger undergoes thorough checking. The station was once known for operating the Samjhauta Express, which ran between India and Pakistan. Due to security reasons, this train was suspended for some time. Porters are not allowed here, so passengers have to carry their own luggage.

A crucial link between two countries

Attari station is not just a railway station but also an important link between India and Pakistan. Every operation connected to it requires coordination between the two countries. Even if a train is delayed, both sides must complete several formalities. This is why the station remains in the spotlight across the country due to its unique identity and strict regulations.

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