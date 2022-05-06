Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Friday foiled another attempt od terrorists to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra in June, killing Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi, the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander in Kashmir, and his two associates in a four-hour encounter in the Batkoot forests, 15 km short of Pahalgam.Also Read - What Changes In Jammu and Kashmir After Delimitation: 10 Points

“Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving terrorists of HM terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. Successful operation on the yatra route is a major success for us,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Also Read - Delimitation Commission Releases Final Report on Assembly Seats in J&K | Details Here

Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. #Successful #operation on yatra route is a major #success for us: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/k8uololRrT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2022

Also Read - Bremji Kul: Kashmir's Ancient Tree That Almost Disappeared From Its Traditional Habitats

According to police, Ashraf Molvi hailing from Tengpawa Kokernag had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 2013 and soon became one of the most wanted terrorists in the valley.

Earlier on Thursday, an active terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was arrested also along with arms and ammunition in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

After getting reports of militant presence in Batkoot-Sirchin forests, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army launched a large-scale operation in the south Kashmir area. In the operation, the militants opened fire on the forces and the encounter started after the police and security forces returned fire. Notably, all three militants in the forest area were shot dead after firing from both sides.

Recently, the local police and Army had killed Mohammad Yusuf Kantroo, a top Lashkar militant, in an encounter in North Kashmir.

A Hizbul militant active since 2017 was on Thursday arrested during a cordon and search operation in Kokernag area of Anantnag.