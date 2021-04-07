New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government for claiming that is suffering a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and will be running out of its stock soon. Harsh Vardhan said these claims are “deplorable attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people”. Also Read - Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Set of Guidelines on Lockdown, Night Curfew - Full List of What's Allowed And Not Allowed Here

“I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about shortage of vaccines. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic,” the Health Minister said. Also Read - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Send SOS Over COVID Vaccine Shortage, Centre Says 'No Scarcity Anywhere'

He added, “The inability of Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further. Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and state governments are being apprised regularly about it.” Also Read - Many Maharashtra Districts To Run Out Of COVID-19 Vaccine Stock Soon: Official

“Allegations of vaccine shortage utterly baseless. Throughout last year as Union Health Minister I’ve been witness to misgovernance and casual approach of Maharashtra government in battling virus. Their lack a daisical attitude singularly bogged down country’s efforts to fight the virus,” Harsh Vardhan further said.

The Union minister not only lashed out at the Maharashtra government but other states such as Chhattisgarh as well.

“Chhattisgarh has seen disproportionately higher number of deaths in the last 2-3 weeks. Their testing remains heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests which is not a wise strategy,” Harsh Vardhan said.

“The Chhattisgarh government refused to use Covaxin despite it being given Emergency Use Authorization by DCGI. Not only this, by its actions, leaders of the state govt have dubious distinction of being perhaps only govt in the world to have incited vaccine hesitancy,” he said.

“Many other states also need to bring their healthcare systems up to the mark. Quality of testing needs to improve in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Punjab, high case fatality rate needs to be improved by early identification of those needing hospitalisation,” he added.