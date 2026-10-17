Attempt to Rape: Covering woman’s mouth, lying on her not enough to prove crime, Patna High Court limits sentence

The complainant was asleep in her house at 10 am on February 8, 2010, when the man allegedly entered her house and laid on top of her and covered her mouth.

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Attempt to Rape: Covering woman’s mouth, lying on her not enough to prove crime, Patna High Court limits sentence | Image: X

Attempt to Rape Case: Lying on a woman and covering her mouth does not prove an attempt to rape unless evidence proves that the accused went beyond preparation and took steps towards penetration, the Patna High Court said, Live Law reported. A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar ruled while hearing the challenge to the judgment dated July 29, 2013 with a sentencing order dated August 1, 2013.

What Was The Case About?

A widow, who is a complainant in the case, was living with her children. On February 8, 2010, a man, the appellant, allegedly entered the house at 10 am , when the woman was asleep, blew out the lamp, lay on top of her and covered the woman’s mouth, the prosecution said. Upon hearing the woman’s voice, villagers gathered and caught the man. He was then handed over to the police.

4 Years Imprisonment

The man was produced in court and was sentenced to four years of jail under Sections 376/511 IPC. He was also slapped with six months of imprisonment under Section 448 IPC. The court stated that the sentences will run concurrently.

The man challenged the ruling, saying that the woman’s statement had inconsistencies and was not supported by other evidence. The defence also said that the villagers who allegedly caught him were not called to testify in court.

The court reviewed the evidence and facts that amounted to an attempt to commit rape, punishable under 376/511 IPC or instead attracted 354 IPC—assault or criminal force intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

After reviewing all facts, the court observed that the evidence is insufficient to prove that the man attempted to rape the woman.

“In the words of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Aman Kumar (supra), indecent assaults are often magnified into attempts at rape, and materials must exist to show a determination to gratify passion at all events and in spite of all resistance,” the court observed, as quoted by Live Law.

Evidence Was Insufficient

The bench further observed that the evidence was insufficient in the case to prove that the man had crossed the preparatory stage or tried to commit rape.

“However, in the absence of any evidence that the appellant undressed himself or the prosecutrix, or did any act towards penetration, it cannot be held that he had gone beyond the stage of preparation and had done an act which, if not interrupted, would have resulted in the commission of rape,” the court said.

The court noted that, in the time that had passed since February 2010, no prior criminal record, the man – while on bail for over 13 years – didn’t misuse the liberty and modified the sentence. The bench limited the sentence to a period already served.