New Delhi: A break was attempted in Indian Air Force Rafale Project Management Team in a suburb in Paris, France on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported quoting sources on Wednesday. The Defence Ministry in India has been briefed about the happening.

An Indian Air Force team headed by a Group rank officer was assigned to oversee the 36 Rafale aircraft production as well as for the training of the Indian personnel as India prepares to welcome the fleet of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft.

Sources: The Defence Ministry has already been briefed about the incident by the Air Force. 2/2 https://t.co/d7eWNFoSgt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

The government had been receiving backlash from the Opposition over the largely debated multi-crore fighter jet deal. The controversy has also been the Congress’s strongest arguments against the ruling party.

The deal is estimated to cost the Indian government Rs 58,000 crore, thrice the amount the initial deal that was rejected by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2012. However, post several hiccups, in 2016, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government decided to move ahead with the purchase of the 36 ‘ready to fly’ fighter jets.

Incidentally, the report of the break has been released just a day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.