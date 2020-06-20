New Delhi: The government on Saturday released a statement on Friday’s all-party meet (APM) over the situation in Ladakh, noting that attempts were being made in certain quarters to give a ‘mischevous’ interpretation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the meeting, adding that it had made it clear that it would not allow any unilateral change to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - 'You've Surrendered Indian Territory to China': Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi

The statement said that the PM was clear that India would firmly respond to any attempts to transgress the LAC, adding that he specially emphasised that unlike earlier, the Indian troops are now decisively countering any attempted transgression of the LAC.

It further noted that this time, the Chinese forces came in larger numbers than usual and the clash on June 15 in Galwan erupted because China tried to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions.

The focus of the Prime Minister’s remarks, the statement added, was the events of June 15 in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian military personnel were martyred. It also noted that the Prime Minister observations that ‘there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC’ pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar regiment.

Further elaborating that ‘what is Indian territory is clear from the map of India’, the government said that it was ‘strongly and resolutely’ committed to that. On illegal occupation, the statement said that the APM was made aware how 43,000 square kms were yielded under circumstances which the country is ‘well aware of’.

The statement also said that an ‘unnecessary controversy’ was being made at a time when the brave soldiers are defending the borders, adding that this was being done to ‘lower their morale’.

“However, the predominant sentiment at the APM was of unequivocal support to the government and the armed forces at a time of national crisis. We’re confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda,” the statement concluded.