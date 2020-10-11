New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, alleging intervention of Justice NV Ramana (next-in-Line to be Chief Justice of India) to protect the interests of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Also Read - Centre Allows UP, Andhra Pradesh to Borrow Rs 7,376 Crore More

In the eight-page letter, CM Reddy reportedly emphasised Justice Ramana’s alleged proximity with TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his interference to protect the interests of TDP and its party men. Also Read - AP EAMCET Result 2020: Scores to be Declared Soon; Where and How to Check

“Sri Justice N.V Ramana has been influencing the sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telugu Desam Party have been allocated to a few honourable Judges…,” the annexure to the letter read, adding that he has annexed documents which show the “nexus” between Justice Ramana, TDP, and a few judges of the high court. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card to be Released Today, Exam on Sept 14 | How to Download

It added, “With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicisation of institutions personally monitored by Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of AP with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice NV Ramana,” the annexure to the letter read.

Furthermore, Reddy apprised Bobde about the recent High Court orders with respect to the alleged Amaravati land scam.

Ajeya Kallam, principal advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, informed that the government informed Bobde about the alleged judicial impropriety of the judge, while he was the judge of the High Court in passing orders favouring Dammalapati Srinivas, advocate general during the TDP regime.

“Government placed material before the CJI about the recent happenings and orders passed by the High Court”, he added, citing the direct influence exerted by the judge over the proceedings of the High Court.

In the details and annexures placed before the CJI, the state government redacted the FIR information lodged on Srinivas, his family members and others, obeying the High Court’s order, mandating no discussion on it anywhere.

“In respectful compliance with the orders passed by the High Court in WP No. 16468/2020 dated September 15. However, all material concerning the said issue has been placed before the CJI,” said Kallam, adding that the effort is only to sensitise the Supreme Court about the acts of a few individual judges.