Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront today. This 300-metre bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati riverfront. As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad's famous tourist hotspot Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade. The bridge has been built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added with the construction of a foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

There will multi level car parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza.

Also, there will be art, cultural and exhibition centre on East Bank.

The bridge is said to be 300 meter long and about 10 to 14 meter wide.

Around 2,100 metric ton metal has been used in construction of the bridge

Seating benches will set for pedestrians.

LED lighting have been put up to illuminate the bridge with dynamic colors.

Cyclists will be permitted to use the bridge to cross the river.

The unique design allows people and pedestrians to approach it from both lower and upper walkways and promenades.

Ahmedabad is known for its vibrant kite festival and the bridge is also themed on the same.

Roof is made of colorful fabric with glass and stainless steel railing.

The bridge which is unique in its design – both technically and visually – will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city and will become an engineering marvel.

Further, on Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate the ‘Veer Balak Memorial’ in Anjar town of Kutch. During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration.