Panaji: Taking an extra step to ensure road safety, the Goa Police on Friday said the bikers caught with wearing a helmet without ISI certification would be considered as riding without it and hence, will attract penalty.

In an order issued this week, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shekhar Prabhudesai said the ban on the use of non-ISI helmets by two-wheeler riders should be enforced strictly in the state.

As per the order from the state police, if any two-wheeler rider is found to be using a non-ISI helmet, it may be treated as riding without a helmet.

Moreover, the SP said that the sub-standard helmets do not offer adequate head protection in the event of accident.

In another development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier in the day, said his government is developing infrastructure in the state in such a way that Goa will emerge as the country’s tourism capital. He said this while speaking at Times Network’s India Economic Conclave 2022.

Sawant said different aspects of tourism such as adventure, medical, cultural and spiritual – are being given a fillip.

“We are asking people to invest under PPP model, public-private partnership. We have activated our PPP cell for those who want to invest in the tourism sector,” Sawant was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also added that the state government is looking for investment under the PPP framework, especially in bungee jumping and promoting Goa as a preferred destination for weddings.

Saying that Goa is famous for its sandy beaches, shrines, vibrant nightlife and thrilling water activities, he said the state is trying to attract high-end international and national travellers.

He also stated that Goa has already formulated a new tourism policy under which those who want to invest under the PPP model will get ease of doing business and single window clearance.