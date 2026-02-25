Home

Attention Delhi! National Capital to host first International Film Festival, 125 films and special presentations to be showcased; check dates here

By ensuring access to world cinema in public spaces, the festival will introduce wider audiences to high-quality international films.

Delhi Film Festival 2026

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta unveiled the curtain raiser for the first-ever International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat. Describing it as a historic opportunity to establish Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic centre, the Chief Minister said the festival would mark a significant milestone for the capital.

Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage

The Chief Minister stated that the festival is not merely a film event, but a celebration of Delhi’s creative strength, cultural heritage and modern outlook. It will be a public festival ensuring participation from all sections of society, bringing world cinema closer to citizens. The platform will also provide local filmmakers and technicians with international exposure and opportunities for dialogue with national and global talent.

Scheduled from 25 to 31 March 2026, the city-wide festival will be hosted at prominent venues across New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam. The event is expected to open new avenues in film tourism, talent development, AVGC, creative industries and employment generation.

Initatives towards Delhi Government’s Film Policy

The Chief Minister noted that in alignment with the Delhi Government’s Film Policy, initiatives such as single-window clearances, production support and industry facilitation are making Delhi an attractive filming destination. IFFD marks a decisive step towards positioning Delhi as India’s cinematic capital.

She expressed confidence that IFFD 2026 would provide fresh momentum to Delhi’s cultural landscape and secure the capital a distinguished place on the global cultural stage. Emphasising Delhi’s longstanding role as a city that shapes cultural discourse, she said the International Film Festival Delhi would be a truly public celebration belonging to the people of the city.

Over 125 films to be screened at Delhi Film Festival

The International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led, city-wide initiative aimed at showcasing Indian and international cinema while fostering film culture among the public. The festival will be organised across multiple venues in New Delhi.

The event is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. Conceived as a long-term cultural project, IFFD seeks to establish Delhi as a global film hub. More than 125 Indian and international films will be screened during the festival. The programme will also feature gala premieres, masterclasses, industry dialogues, workshops and cultural performances.

Key Attractions of the Delhi Film Festival

The festival’s key attractions will include grand gala premieres and star-studded special screenings, offering audiences a unique experience of cinematic brilliance and creative excellence. Special showcases dedicated to digital and emerging cinema will provide a platform for innovation and experimentation driven by new technologies.

In addition, masterclasses by distinguished filmmakers and experts, along with industry panel discussions, will offer participants in-depth insights and practical understanding. Cultural evenings and live performances will further enrich the event, transforming it into a multi-dimensional celebration where art and entertainment converge.

