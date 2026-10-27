Attention Delhi vehicle owners: Govt deploys 40 teams to enforce vehicle ban from Nov 1

Delhi Transport Department deploys 250 enforcement officers across key borders and toll plazas to strictly restrict sub-BS VI vehicles starting November 1.

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Delhi’s New Vehicle Entry Rules: Curbs to be imposed from November 1 – Check BS-VI guidelines and how to check | Image; X

New Delhi: As part of its winter action plan to curb rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi transport department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at major entry points, toll plazas, and designated pollution hotspots across the city. The deployment comes ahead of a strict drive starting November 1 to enforce restrictions on vehicles below Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) standards. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh stated on Tuesday that preparations are in full swing to implement all rules outlined in the city’s winter anti-pollution action plan.

Major toll plazas to maintain constant vigilance on vehicles below Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) standards

According to officials, 39 specialized enforcement teams will be stationed around the clock across 13 major toll plazas to maintain constant vigilance. Each team comprises four to five personnel, ensuring a total deployment of approximately 250 officials dedicated to checking non-compliant vehicles attempting to enter or operate within the city, a report by PTI news agency said.

“Our enforcement teams are deployed round the clock at major entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots. The government is fully committed to taking every necessary step to control vehicular pollution and ensure cleaner air for the people of Delhi,” Singh said.

Additionally, 14 teams have been assigned to work with district magistrates’ offices for pollution enforcement, which may be redirected to border areas as needed.

Deployments made at major toll plazas

Deployments have been made at major toll plazas including DND, Rajokri-NH 48, Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri, Badarpur and others. “Teams are also deployed at major pollution hot spots and adjoining areas along with district transport officers,” an official said.

The department has already intensified action against vehicles operating without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Over the past 14 days, it issued 4,572 challans for violations related to invalid PUC certificates, officials said.

However, some experts have raised concerns about the policy’s focus solely on four-wheelers and the commercial vehicle category.

“If the objective is a genuine reduction in vehicular emissions, the policy’s selective targeting undermines its own credibility. The directive bans BS-IV passenger cars and commercial goods vehicles but completely exempts two-wheelers. Two-wheelers outnumber passenger cars by nearly three to one in the capital,” former deputy commissioner of transport Anil Chhikara said.

(With inputs from agencies)